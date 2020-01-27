One of Morocco’s first female tour guides, a social media trainer and experts in group tours and solos trips are among those set to speak at the second TTG New To Touring & Adventure Festival in March.
Agents who have never sold, or sold only a handful of touring and adventure holidays are invited to attend the full-day event, where they will meet top supplier partners and learn how to sell more of this lucrative sector.
Following a successful launch in Manchester in 2019, the 2020 festival will take place at Birmingham’s Thinktank Science Museum on 23 March.
Agent guests are also invited to attend an informal drinks reception on the Sunday evening (22 March).
Sessions will include an overview of the different sub-sectors within touring and adventure, advice on using social media to promote touring and adventure holidays from Ginger Juice boss Bruce Martin, and a focus on solos touring and group bookings.
Intrepid Travel’s Sara Lamzouaq will also describe what makes Morocco such an inspiring destination, and her journey to becoming one of Intrepid Travel’s female tour leaders in the country.
Delegates will benefit from in-depth table-top training with each of the event’s Gold partners, and further networking in the trade fair with all partners.
TTG Media group editor Pippa Jacks said: “Our inaugural New To Touring & Adventure Festival got incredible feedback from our agent guests, who went home inspired and confident to sell more of this kind of travel.
"We have no doubt the 2020 festival will deliver the same value to a fresh delegation of agents who are looking to grow and diversify their business.”
"Fantastic conference, and I feel 100% more confident in offering adventure/touring to my clients.”
Julieann Wells, Travel Counsellors.
"Great day at the TTG New to Touring and Adventure Festival. Feeling very inspired now and clearer on our direction as a new company. Thank you, TTG."
Donna Nixon, 52 Degrees, North Travel.
“An enjoyable and stress-free way to speak to all the relevant suppliers under one roof. Thoroughly recommended."
Denise Bent, Fabulicious Travels.
“I took away a huge amount of knowledge to implement into the business and lots of fresh ideas to move forward in our ever-changing industry!”
Emma Palfrey, Miss Ellie’s Travel.