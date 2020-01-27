Agents who have never sold, or sold only a handful of touring and adventure holidays are invited to attend the full-day event, where they will meet top supplier partners and learn how to sell more of this lucrative sector.



Following a successful launch in Manchester in 2019, the 2020 festival will take place at Birmingham’s Thinktank Science Museum on 23 March.

Agent guests are also invited to attend an informal drinks reception on the Sunday evening (22 March).



Sessions will include an overview of the different sub-sectors within touring and adventure, advice on using social media to promote touring and adventure holidays from Ginger Juice boss Bruce Martin, and a focus on solos touring and group bookings.