G Adventures founder Bruce Poon Tip said consumers are “willing to commit” to booking a holiday this year as the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Poon Tip said the adventure operator could “see the return of travel” in the coming months, during an online talk on the impact of the coronavirus crisis, called "The Year the Earth Stood Still".

“We’re seeing movement – countries are really trying to have a summer,” he added. “Bookings are returning. Agency sales are picking up and everybody is hopeful for summer.”

Poon Tip welcomed moves such as the EU’s digital green certificate that was revealed earlier this week and called for standardised vaccine passports or certificates across the world rather than every country having its own format of vaccination proof.

“There’s going to be this tipping point – European countries are pushing for borders to reopen this summer,” he added.