Travellers booked on tours due to depart up to 30 June will receive a 110% travel credit on all booked tour services.



This includes pre- and post-night accommodation and transfers, and can be used on any tour departing up to two years from the end of June.



Customers who have not yet made their final payment will have their lifetime deposit kept on file to put towards a future tour.



"The health and safety of our travellers and staff is our main priority and this is an essential measure to protect our travellers and our people at this time," said G.



"We are not suspending tours beyond 30 June as we wish to keep the door open in the event the current situation evolves in a way that enables us to travel again."