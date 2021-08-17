The operator is looking to hire 12 new global connection officers to support agents and customers on the phone and via a live chat option.

The move comes after the company reported an increase in demand for touring holidays as it plans to operate more than 550 breaks throughout August and September, bringing its total to 900 since it resumed operations in September 2020.

Managing director of G Adventures, Brian Young, said the company will also welcome back a selection of former employees and the roles can be either office based or remote.

The company’s new "Active Europe" tours will be included among the 550 trips, offering breaks designed to "show a different side" to mainstream European destinations.

It includes Hiking Ibiza, where travellers will swap beach clubs for cliff hikes as well as Hiking Crete: Gorges & Coastal Walks, where consumers will explore local fishing villages and the Samaria Gorge on the southern coast of the island.