"Travel teaches us we’re stronger when we come together," said G in a tweet accompanying the video.

"And that’s never been more true. Stay home. Stay kind. Stay connected. We can’t wait to share our big, beautiful world with you again."



The video, posted late on Monday night (30 March), highlights some of G’s efforts in communities around the world, and focuses on the value travel can bring to destinations.





Travel teaches us that we’re stronger when we come together. And that’s never been more true. Stay home. Stay kind. Stay connected.

We can’t wait to share our big, beautiful world with you again.#gadventures #ourworlddeservesmoreyou pic.twitter.com/rNalVR6DvC — G Adventures (@gadventures) March 30, 2020



The operator’s UK managing director, Brian Young, also took the opportunity to praise agents and trade partners for their "heroic, around the clock" as the coronavirus crisis continues to unfold.



"Our agency partners have been nothing but amazing [in] last few weeks," said Young. "The work they have been putting in around the clock has been nothing short of heroic.



"They might not wear capes to work, but they are super heroes all the same in every travel company’s eyes."