Tour operator G Adventures has updated its policy to give customers the option to rebook itineraries 14 days prior to their departure date.

The policy will include Inca Trail bookings made from 1 July for when trips resume on the trail from 7 August.

The operator is encouraging travellers to book the Peru hiking trip "as soon as possible", as it will only be running at 50% capacity.

It claims the new policy is "one of the most flexible cancellation policies in the industry".

The updated conditions apply to tours booked from 1 July 2021 until 31 December 2021 and for departure dates until the end of 2022.

Brian Young, managing director of G Adventures, says he believes the relaxation of the company’s "book with confidence" policy will help UK-based travellers feel confident to travel in the coming months.

"The recent green list update has spurred a spike in interest around our tours in Madeira, Iceland and Ibiza, which continues to show that our travellers are eager to get away this summer," he added.

"By offering shorter windows to be able to rebook prior to departure, we’re providing the best flexibility to help our travellers feel confident to book in the coming months, knowing that they can change the dates if they need to."