Some 30 members of the G Touring team set themselves the challenge in May ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week and have travelled the distance from their Market Harborough base to the Japanese capital, where the games get under way in earnest on Friday (23 July).



In the process, they’ve pounded the streets, hills and woods, explored their local waterways, climbed hills and mountains, and otherwise cycled, run and swum the 6,000 miles to Tokyo.



Sarah Weetman, G Touring head of trade sales, said: "It was great to see so many of our team out and about, putting their fitness and mental health first and working together."