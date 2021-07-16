The team at G Touring have run, walked, biked and climbed their way to Tokyo in 12 weeks, completing the equivalent of 6,000-mile journey just in time for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Some 30 members of the G Touring team set themselves the challenge in May ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week and have travelled the distance from their Market Harborough base to the Japanese capital, where the games get under way in earnest on Friday (23 July).
In the process, they’ve pounded the streets, hills and woods, explored their local waterways, climbed hills and mountains, and otherwise cycled, run and swum the 6,000 miles to Tokyo.
Sarah Weetman, G Touring head of trade sales, said: "It was great to see so many of our team out and about, putting their fitness and mental health first and working together."
Weetman added" "One of the team even climbed the three peaks and another did their very first triathlon. It was fantastic to see everyone working together."
Finance manager Paul Brading took on the three peaks. "One thing we’ve tried to do as a team is be out in the fresh air, share experiences and new walks with each other," he said. "This was great fun, and I loved being part of it."
The team aren’t done yet, though, and are now heading onwards to New Zealand and South America on their way home, aiming to complete the distances to many of the countries their customers travel to.