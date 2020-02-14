TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
GALLERY: First look inside Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

21 Feb 2020by Franki Berry

Take a look at the first snaps of Virgin Voyages’ new ship, which came into Dover yesterday.

Find contacts in TTG's Little Black Book

 

Virgin Voyages

 

We’re completely rethinking how entertainment at sea is done with carefully curated, original and uniquely Virgin experiences.
Scarlet Lady, which sailed into Kent on 20 February ahead of the line’s inaugural cruise in April, aims to "redefine the cruise industry" by bringing a boutique hotel style to the sea.

 

It has outdoor yoga and gym spaces; more than 20 eateries including vegetarian and experiential cuisines from world class chefs; and onboard entertainment including gigs, DJ sets and drag artists.

 

There will also be appearances from Mark Ronson, Diplo, MK and Sofi Tukker.

 

Heat onboard is generated from the ship’s engines using Climeon technology and the line will be investing in offsetting programmes.

 

"I have dreamed of starting my own cruise line since I was in my 20s and I’m thrilled that moment has arrived," said Richard Branson, Virgin Group’s founder.

 

"The Scarlet Lady is truly special and we’ve worked with some of the world’s most sought-after designers, artists and architects to craft an extraordinary experience."

 

The ship’s showcase tour started in Genoa, Italy, where it was built at the Fincantieri shipyard.

 

A second vessel, Valiant Lady, will debut in May 2021.

Cruise Scarlet Lady Virgin Voyages
