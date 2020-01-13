Gary Barlow has become official musical director of a club on board P&O Cruises’ Iona.
In his new role, P&O’s brand ambassador will curate a varied schedule of gigs for The 710 Club and give up-and-coming musicians an opportunity to showcase their talent.
The Take That star will also be guiding a resident band, shaping the club’s interiors and creating signature cocktails.
He will perform in the venue both as part of the cruise line’s floating festival IonaFest, which is taking place on a seven-night cruise to the Norwegian Fjords in July 2020, and on two other Iona itineraries.
They are departing from Southampton on 29 August for the Norwegian Fjords and on 31 October for Spain and Portugal.
"I want The 710 Club to be a celebration of great music and great talent," said Barlow. "As its musical director, I want to give a unique experience for people who love music as much as I do.
"Music has been such a massive part of my life – and taken me on so many journeys and adventures. I’m hoping to pass this on to all the guests in my club."
Paul Ludlow, P&O Cruises’ president, added: "We’re excited that our guests can be a part of it and they will have the opportunity to watch Gary light up Iona’s theatre for some extraordinary performances in dazzling surroundings."
