In his new role, P&O’s brand ambassador will curate a varied schedule of gigs for The 710 Club and give up-and-coming musicians an opportunity to showcase their talent.

The Take That star will also be guiding a resident band, shaping the club’s interiors and creating signature cocktails.

He will perform in the venue both as part of the cruise line’s floating festival IonaFest, which is taking place on a seven-night cruise to the Norwegian Fjords in July 2020, and on two other Iona itineraries.

They are departing from Southampton on 29 August for the Norwegian Fjords and on 31 October for Spain and Portugal.