Appearing on BBC Midlands Today on Tuesday (21 April), Lewis said it was imperative the government made a decision on the Package Travel Regulations (PTRs) to ease the pressure the sector is facing.



He also called on government to act to help get money from airlines and operators back into agents’ businesses and subsequently into their clients’ hands.



On the subject of balances for upcoming trips where the latest Foreign Office advice against all non-essential travel worldwide may yet not apply, Lewis praised agents for their resolve.



"Clearly, there are some real, gentle conversations behind had through travel agents," said Lewis. "[They] are really working on behalf of customers and the tour operations to ensure there is a fair conversation being had when the balance date is due and we’re quite clear they’re unlikely to be travelling at those dates."