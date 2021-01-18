“Don’t let travel firms fail without recognising we need a roadmap to come out the other side of the crisis,” Travel Network Group boss Gary Lewis has urged government, as ministers were readying to introduce hotel quarantine for UK arrivals.

Lewis said he believed effectively closing the UK’s border would have “no serious impact on the long-term future” of the travel sector, providing the measure was “done and dusted by the end of February and by the time the vaccine is rolled out [to most vulnerable people].”