It will initially be open daily to NHS staff and invited key workers from Wednesday (8 April) between the hours of 9am and 5pm on an appointment-only basis.



Gatwick chief executive Stewart Wingate said: “We are pleased to support the national effort against the spread of the coronavirus by allowing Gatwick facilities to be used as a vital testing centre for frontline health workers.



"We have the space available at Gatwick to be able to host such a large-scale operation. Alongside keeping the airport open to support repatriation flights, amongst others, we are happy to be able to support the NHS, government and the country in whatever way we can.”