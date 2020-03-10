With easyJet, British Airways, Norwegian Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Tui all cutting operations back during the Covid-19 pandemic, Gatwick airport has responded with its own measures to tackle decreased numbers during the coronavirus crisis.



The leadership team, including chief executive Stewart Wingate, will take a 20% salary cut and waive any bonus for the current financial year.

It is also deferring spending on its investment programme, making 200 people on temporary fixed-term contracts redundant and consulting with other employees about unpaid leave.



“Gatwick is a resilient business, but the world has changed dramatically in recent weeks and we have been forced to take rapid, decisive action to ensure that the airport is in a strong position to recover from a significant fall in passenger numbers,” said Stewart Wingate, Gatwick’s chief executive.

“We must all play our part in helping the airport recover and both myself and our executive board will take a significant pay cut to help reduce costs. We also very much regret having to make this difficult decision to reduce our staff numbers and I would like to thank everyone for the contribution they made to the business.



“Significantly reduced passenger numbers are likely to be sustained, at least in the short to medium term, and I need to prepare people for the news that other serious measures are likely. We also strongly urge the Government to provide support in order to protect the business and the contribution it makes to the region and wider economy.”