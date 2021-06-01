The debate is expected to be held on Thursday morning (10 June)

Gatwick MP Henry Smith will lead a fresh House of Commons debate on Thursday (10 April) on the challenges that continue to blight the travel industry, some 16 months into the Covid crisis.

The debate is expected to take place in the House’s morning sitting, and is billed as a general debate on the "aviation, travel and tourism industries".



It follows on from a Commons debate last month focusing specifically on government support for the travel trade, which saw a number of MPs come forward to advocate on behalf of agents in their constituencies.



However, health and social care minister Jo Churchill said the industry had received support from the Treasury and other government interventions.



The May debate was held during a period of relative optimism for travel following the resumption of international travel on 17 May and the publication of the government’s first green list, with Portugal offering immediate and viable holiday prospects.



Thursday’s debate, though, will be held following a series of setbacks for the industry, which has created a very different trading climate for agents and the broader travel sector following Portugal’s relegation to the UK government’s amber list.