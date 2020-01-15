More than 2,000 Unite members on Wednesday (22 January) voted overwhelmingly against a new pay deal from the airport.



Unite said the three-year deal amounted to an increase of just 2% plus £250 during the first two years.



A third year increase would be in line with the consumer price index rate of inflation plus an additional £250.



According to Unite though, the deal is conditional on the union accepting a new starter rate worth up to £7,000 a year less than that paid to existing staff in the same role.



Unite members at Gatwick span security staff, firefighters, terminal operatives, surface transport workers and engineers.



The union is seeking an urgent meeting with Gatwick to discuss a new offer, and has threatened to ballot members on strike action if the airport is not forthcoming.



"If a full industrial action ballot takes place then strike action could begin during the spring and would result in widespread disruption at the airport," said Unite.