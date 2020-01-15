Thousands of workers at Gatwick airport could walk out in the spring in a row over pay, the Unite union has warned.
More than 2,000 Unite members on Wednesday (22 January) voted overwhelmingly against a new pay deal from the airport.
Unite said the three-year deal amounted to an increase of just 2% plus £250 during the first two years.
A third year increase would be in line with the consumer price index rate of inflation plus an additional £250.
According to Unite though, the deal is conditional on the union accepting a new starter rate worth up to £7,000 a year less than that paid to existing staff in the same role.
Unite members at Gatwick span security staff, firefighters, terminal operatives, surface transport workers and engineers.
The union is seeking an urgent meeting with Gatwick to discuss a new offer, and has threatened to ballot members on strike action if the airport is not forthcoming.
"If a full industrial action ballot takes place then strike action could begin during the spring and would result in widespread disruption at the airport," said Unite.
Unite regional officer Jamie Major added: “It is now incumbent on Gatwick airport to come back with a dramatically improved pay offer which meets the workers’ pay claim.
“The airport is fantastically profitable as a result of the hard work of our members and they believe they should be properly rewarded for their hard work and loyalty.
“To even be suggesting the introduction of new starter rates, far below what workers already receive, demonstrates that the airport’s management is putting profits before people.
“Unite’s members have no desire to cause disruption to the travelling public but they will not allow their pay to be cut in real terms.”
A Gatwick spokesperson said: "We are keen to see an agreement reached and for the focus to remain on delivering an excellent experience for our passengers this summer."