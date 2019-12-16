Gatwick Express, Southern Rail and Thameslink services have been suspended between Brighton and the airport due to flooding, including in the Balcombe Tunnel.



All lines are blocked and passengers have been advised to avoid travelling until the situation improves.



Additionally, the M23 motorway, which links Gatwick with the M25 and London to the north and Brighton to the south, was also shut due to flooding on Friday morning.



It comes as millions of people aim to make Christmas getaways on Friday, with tens of thousands likely having hoped to depart Gatwick.



According to Abta, more than five million Brits will head abroad over Christmas and New Year, with Friday likely to be the "peak travel day".



"Millions of people will be leaving the country through the major airports, all of which are reporting high numbers," said Abta, adding Gatwick would be "very busy" while Heathrow was expecting record departures over the festive period.