ExpressTest operates two sites at Gatwick, a drive-in testing centre and a walk-in clinic in the North Terminal, with testing at both having been subsidised by the airport since last November.



However, the airport on Thursday (16 September) said it was aware the overall cost of testing was continuing to "act as a barrier to travel" for many families, which was also having a knock-on adverse effect on the aviation industry.



Gatwick said on Thursday (16 September) it had repeatedly called for government to ease the UK’s travel rules and lower the testing standard required of fully vaccinated arrivals from green and amber list countries to lateral flow "to help increase bookings and ultimately preserve jobs in and around the airport".