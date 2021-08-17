The airport is proposing that its northern runway could be used by departing aircraft by repositioning its centre line further north by 12 metres, which would enable both runways to be operational at the same time.

Gatwick said this plan would be a “low impact way of unlocking new capacity by using existing runway infrastructure” and would be “in line” with government requirements for UK airports to make the most of their existing runways.

The airport said the plan would allow it to handle up to 75 million passengers per year by 2038 – by comparison, Gatwick catered for 46.6 million passengers in 2019 before the Covid crisis caused traffic to slump to just 10.2 million in 2020.

Gatwick chief executive Stewart Wingate said: “While we are currently experiencing low passenger and air traffic volumes due to the global pandemic, we are confident that Gatwick will not only fully recover to previous passenger levels, but has the potential to continue to grow back into one of Europe’s premier airports.