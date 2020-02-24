A study by Travelport which surveyed thousands of corporate travellers has shown that half of generation Z and a third of millennials nearly always search for a review before booking - but only 26% of Europe’s baby boomers would do so.

The younger people are also more trusting of reviews and believe they can spot fake or paid-for content.

They are also flitting between devises and platforms, with their time evenly split between computers (59%), face-to-face (54%) and mobile (45%).

Additionally, nearly a third of the generation Z people surveyed were unhappy staying within corporate travel policy and only a fifth used business booking tools.

Travelport has concluded the study is the "strongest indication yet" that digital transformation is no longer enough on its own.

"Businesses that are thinking ahead can use the opportunity to travel as an incentive to attract the brightest talent, but to retain them they must find a balance between keeping their younger colleagues happy and fulfilling their duty of care responsibilities,” said Alistair Rodger, Travelport’s group vice president of agency sales for EMEA.