Germany has lifted its travel ban on British passengers, its national disease control centre (the Robert Koch Institute) confirmed.

The UK is set to be removed from the country’s highest risk category of "virus variant area" from Wednesday (7 July), along with Russia, Nepal, Portugal and India.

The countries will now be placed into the second-highest category of "high-incidence area", meaning arrivals can avoid quarantine if they are double jabbed.

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated will have to quarantine for 10 days. If travellers test negative after five days, the self isolation period will be halved.

The update came after prime minister Boris Johnson announced he would be lifting "most" covid-related rules on 19 July.

The transport secretary is also expected to provide an update on the plans to allow fully vaccinated individuals to avoid quarantine upon their return to the UK from an amber-listed country later this week.