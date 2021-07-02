News comes after Angela Merkel called for an EU-wide ban on British arrivals this summer amid fears of the Delta variant

Germany is preparing to relax its entry restrictions on UK travellers, according to The Times.

It comes after Angela Merkel called for an EU-wide ban on British arrivals this summer amid growing fears of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

But the potential move signals the abandonment of the German chancellor’s efforts - opening the way for fully-vaccinated Brits to move more freely without quarantine.

Prime minister Boris Johnson and Merkel are set to meet on Thursday (2 July) to discuss travel restrictions between the UK and the EU.