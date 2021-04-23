Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, speaks to TTG Media CEO Dan Pearce in the seventh of our weekly Get Travel Leaders Talking video series – looking at the business and mental health strategies some of travel’s most senior leaders have used to get them through the Covid crisis.

How have you been looking after your mental health and physical wellbeing over the past few months?



“My first priority was to our employees and our customers. We had to move the business home overnight. We tried to get laptops and phones sorted for everyone, and it was really challenging. It was just all hands on deck, and I suppose I went into survival mode. I’m a really disciplined person, I did a lot of Taekwondo when I was young and I think that’s made me very determined.



“My attitude has always been, let’s just get the job done. And the size of the job at the beginning was huge. We had over 40,000 holidays cancelled. And for me I couldn’t take any time off until August. That was eight months without a break. And I realised I just couldn’t go on I needed to do something. And it was also my son’s 18th birthday, and it what would probably be our last chance to take him on holiday with me and my husband. So that really forced me to take the time off and go to Greece. I was concerned about leaving the business and it was also, I also felt really guilty about that. But actually it was the best thing I could have done, it cleared my head and it made me feel I should have taken some time off earlier as I have such a great team and I know I can rely on them.”

And how have you looked after your physical wellbeing?



“I’m a bit old for Taekwando now, but I’ve always been pretty active and every year I set myself a challenge that really does give me a focus. I always need something to focus on. So next year I’m running the London Marathon. I did it in 2017 and I’m really competitive and I want to get the same time even though I’ll be five years older. Also last year I took up yoga and pilates when I came back from Greece and I do those classes four times a week. That really helps with relaxation and breathing, I really enjoy it. I also have a black Labrador, and after a hard day in front of the laptop all day, that really helps me to go get out.



“Routine is so important during this know and I’ve encouraged our teams to make sure they get up in the morning as if they are going to work, to take breaks and go for a walks. When the weather’s nice you’ve got to get out and enjoy it, especially in Scotland!”

What strategies have you been using to strengthen your personal resilience?

“One of the things that’s really helped me has been talking to my peers in the industry, I’ve had a lot of calls with other like-minded individuals. Not discussing market secrets, just discussing what we’ve been going through, and what they are doing to help themselves. Also I’ve got a great support network and family, which is fantastic. And I think just talking to each other, to the team, picking each other up when you have a bad day. All these things have really helped me.”