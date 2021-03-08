Amanda Matthews, managing director of Designer Travel, speaks to TTG Media CEO Dan Pearce in the third of our weekly Get Travel Leaders Talking video series – looking at what business and mental health strategies travel’s most senior leaders have used to get them through the Covid crisis.

How have you been looking after your mental health and physical wellbeing over the past few months?

“The first thing that we did, both (co-founder) Karen and I was remain positive and keep a positive mental attitude. We’ve always looked at the positives. We’ve always believed that there is a way out and we’ve always had to show that things will come back positively. Everything we’ve done has always been driven in a positive way rather than a negative way. “We’ve also encouraged ourselves and our team to take time out. You know, there’s no point in sitting at your desk, you don’t want to be the busiest person in the graveyard. So we’ve encouraged everyone to take some time out when we can.

“We found it quite difficult going into 2021, because I think all of us went into 2021 thinking we had got rid of 2020, and it was a really big shock to the system. But we were in a lockdown for so long, not just on a business perspective, but on a personal perspective as well. So we really pulled together in February, as a team and with our clients. And because we couldn’t travel, we decided that we were going to ‘walk around the world’ for charity. So we all set a target to do 50 million steps. And over the four weeks we did it, it was amazing!

“So things like that have kept us going. As leaders, you can be busy fools, you can only work 24/7 for so long before you burn out. So unlike a lot of companies that were downsizing, we actually took the decision to recruit two senior managers in November because we needed help for when it comes back because we still to this day believe we will flourish even more when we get back to a bit more normal."

What strategies have you been using to strengthen your personal resilience?

“I am one of these people that is always glass half-full, and I always think there’s somebody worse off than you. I’ve taken time out for myself, I go on walks, I’ve got two dogs and they keep me sane. I’ve struggled with home schooling. Like many parents I’m glad I didn’t ever become a teacher! For all of us who love the travel industry, it’s hard to enjoy our days, days and days of doing the same, not nice stuff – but equally there is always something that happens in each of our days that creates this sense of wellbeing.

“It’s just important to make time for yourself, to look at yourself and to see the signs when you’re tired, and to give yourself a couple of days off to rest and recover. And to celebrate the small things – even if they’re small things, celebrate the good stuff when it happens.”

What’s been your most challenging moment of the crisis?

“It’s very hard to pinpoint because there have been so many challenging kinds of situations. I mean, we had hundreds of people overseas that we had to get back, then we had to deal with tour operators, cruise lines, and airlines to get refunds for clients. We had a lot of ex-Thomas Cook staff who had joined us, and they hadn’t been self-employed for long enough to get any grants. So we’ve really tried hard to help the guys to get some income.

“The most frustrating and challenging part for us all is the fact that we’ve got no control over anything. You had the travel corridor situation that was chaos every week of the whole summer. You’ve got senior government officials making comments that cause you the following day to take hundreds of calls from very concerned clients. And I suppose the biggest challenge is that we are not supported as an industry, and we are not respected as an industry. We’ve got taskforces from the government with no industry people. And I feel that is a real challenge to leaders who are trying to push their businesses through this treacle.”