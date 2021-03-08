Steve Byrne, chief executive of Travel Counsellors, speaks to TTG Media CEO Dan Pearce in the second of our weekly Get Travel Leaders Talking video series – looking at what business and mental health strategies travel’s most senior leaders have used to get them through the Covid crisis.

How have you been looking after your mental health and physical wellbeing over the past few months?

“Initially I just took a bit of time to think. Many of us would have been in travel for a long time but we hadn’t dealt with something like this before... we’d dealt with a lot in travel, ash clouds, tsunamis and the financial crisis, but this was different.

“So I think the first thing was just to take some time to think about what’s the best way of navigating it. On top of that, I think everyone has got an inherent right to make sure that they’re okay – because for you to be able to be there for the people that look to you, that lean on you, that you want to help, you’ve got to be OK too.

“So it’s ok to invest time in yourself. And everyone’s trigger points on that are very different. For me, mental health and physical health go hand in hand. It was important that I kept physically fit because to me being physically fit is going to help me to have a sense of perspective. But everyone will know what their trigger points are. For some people that will be spending time with family or baking... for me it was physical activity. Everyone has to focus on what helps them to feel better about themselves.

“The other thing that I was focused on was trying to only immerse myself in things that are going to be helpful to my own mental wellbeing. It’s critical that we stay informed - but other than that, I’ve been quite disciplined in only absorbing stuff that is going to help me feel positive about the future. So taking those positive mental vitamins in terms of what you read and the company that you keep. Social media is a great example of that as are traditional publications, both in print and digital. There’s going to be some great positive stuff to take from those. And there’s also the opposite. So take the positives, but don’t take the negatives.

“I think that the third thing was breaking it down. We weren’t sure how long it was going to go take as it dragged on and on. It was soon clear it was going to take longer than we all expected or would have wanted. And therefore, you know, it’s important that you don’t try and ‘eat the whole elephant’. You break it down into bite-sized chunks. It’s important that we set ourselves a goal that if we get to this month, and now that month, we’ll get to this next period of time. And then you’re dealing with things then and there then.

“In the early stages it was about those three things.... firstly being physically fit, so working out what helps you be okay and making sure you have time for that. The second thing is your positive mental betterment: where you spend your time, your influences having a positive influence on you and not a negative influence on you. And their third thing is breaking down the challenge into, and to bite into bite size chunks.

“But the overriding thing that I’ve done, that I’ve tried to do, is to listen, we’re all human and we’re learning as part of this and need to reflect on this thing that has been so profound for our industry.”

What strategies have you been using to strengthen your personal resilience?

“Resilience is a key skill, isn’t it? As humans we’re not going to be resilient all of that all of the time. So that’s why it’s important to know what your trigger points are and be part of something that, or be with people who can, helps you along the way. We all need a shoulder of support with your physical family or your friends or your colleagues at work. And I think you want to be part of an environment where you can share that vulnerability. You want that to be met with support and love and kindness and not the opposite. So I think if there’s one lasting benefit of this, it’s, it’s the power of community and it’s the power of friendships and the power of relationships.”

What’s been your most challenging moment of the crisis?

“We’ve all in our own way had to deal with things in our personal lives, sadly, and we’ve had to make some tough decisions in business. But you’re always trying to think about the impact on the individual and on the human being. The thing that’s been most constant, the biggest challenge, after 12 months, is not to let you get dragged into thinking this is normal. You’ve got to have a mind on what your goal is and what your long-term aspiration. And you’ve got to make sure this doesn’t define the rest of your rest of your life.

“You might need to take some kinks in the road or adjuncts that you haven’t planned, but it doesn’t need to affect the permanent direction that you are going, going. And I read something a lovely at the start of this – that we’re all writing our own stories. This doesn’t have to be the last chapter; it’s just a chapter in our book. It’s a chapter in our relationship together. We’re not going to let this be the last chapter that we write about our experience in travel, we’re going to move on from this and build something even better. So I think the biggest challenge has been making sure we don’t let this determine what we do and how we operate in future. Let’s focus on the long term in our business and our careers. Let’s not lose sight of that. Let’s make sure this is one chapter in the middle of your book. And that it’s a long way from the end!”