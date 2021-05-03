Independent travel agent bosses and Abta’s head of membership take part in a special Facebook Live for Get Travel Talking Week as they share experiences of the past year and discuss the importance of looking after the mental health of themselves and their teams. Lee Hunt, managing director, Deben Travel, Jeanne Lally, managing director, Travel Bureau and Danny Waine, head of membership at Abta, spoke to TTG’s Jennifer Morris.
Taking place 10-14 May, Get Travel Talking Week aims to bring the industry together to share experiences and advice around boosting mental health awareness and put workplace wellbeing at the forefront as travel works its way towards recovery.
Throughout the week there are opportunities for you, your colleagues and businesses to get involved, and all content is free to access on the TTG website and Facebook page. Join the conversation across social media using #GetTravelTalking and view the full programme of activities.
To access more mental health resources and support – visit Abtalifeline.org.uk and nhs.uk/mental-health