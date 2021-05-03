Taking place 10-14 May, Get Travel Talking Week aims to bring the industry together to share experiences and advice around boosting mental health awareness and put workplace wellbeing at the forefront as travel works its way towards recovery.

Throughout the week there are opportunities for you, your colleagues and businesses to get involved, and all content is free to access on the TTG website and Facebook page. Join the conversation across social media using #GetTravelTalking and view the full programme of activities.

To access more mental health resources and support – visit Abtalifeline.org.uk and nhs.uk/mental-health