Get Travel Talking Week continues with a trio of travel firms sharing their insights and successes around staff mental health initiatives and discuss how they are making wellbeing in the workplace a top priority. Elegant Resorts’ Lisa Fitzell, Midcounties Co-operative Travel’s Rad Sofronijevic and Barrhead Travel’s Wilma Taylor join TTG’s April Hutchinson.
Taking place 10-14 May, Get Travel Talking Week aims to bring the industry together to share experiences and advice around boosting mental health awareness and put workplace wellbeing at the forefront as travel works its way towards recovery.
Throughout the week there are opportunities for you, your colleagues and businesses to get involved, and all content is free to access on the TTG website and Facebook page. Join the conversation across social media using #GetTravelTalking and view the full programme of activities.
To access more mental health resources and support – visit Abtalifeline.org.uk and nhs.uk/mental-health