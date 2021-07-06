The new president of the Irish Travel Agents Association doesn’t mince his words on Ireland’s Covid restrictions. “We’d have more freedoms in Myanmar and more democracy in North Korea,” says Paul Hackett.

He’s fired up after a call with Ireland’s National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) the day after it vetoed the proposed reopening of indoor hospitality in Ireland on 5 July.

“We have one Covid case per day and fewer than 50 in hospital," he continues. "Yet Nphet is predicting 700,000 additional Covid cases in the next three months among a population of 4.6 million if we reopen indoor hospitality on 5 July. They are trumping reasonable data.”

Hackett is founder and chief executive of the OTA Click & Go, and was elected president of the ITAA last month.

His fear is travel will follow hospitality after 19 July – the provisional date for the lifting of travel restrictions. “Hospitality got it, in two weeks’ time, travel will get it,” he predicts.

Government support for Ireland’s travel agents ceased on 17 May when non-essential retail reopened. “We get a wage subsidy, but it is not as good as the UK scheme," says Hackett. "That ends on 30 September. The government don’t seem to connect that we are not retail.”

There is commercial rate relief until September, Hackett admits, but “few concessions from landlords”, which he says has made 2021 even more bleak than last year. “In 2020, there was a retail subsidy from January to May; there was an element of support.”

It remains illegal to leave Ireland without good reason until 19 July and Hackett says uncertainty means “there are no forward bookings”. “Even if we get travelling on 19 July, it will be 20%-25% of 2019, yet supports are gone," says Hackett, with resignation.