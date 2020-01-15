Airlines, operators, hoteliers and attractions will link up with the tourist board for four events designed to court agents, which will be held in London, Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh.



The final event in Edinburgh on 3 March comes as easyJet prepares to launch a new twice-weekly route to Gibraltar from the Scottish capital, due to get under way on 31 March.



The tourist board said the events in February and March were "optimally" times to refresh agents’ knowledge of the destination and brief them on the destination’s new products and services.



"Gibraltar offers a number of unique selling points as a British Overseas Territory in the centre of the Mediterranean, including its sterling currency and warm climate," said the tourist board.



Agents attending the events will be treated to fine dining, and will have the opportunity to participate in a number of prize draws.