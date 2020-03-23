TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
Ginger Juice to host free social media webinar

14 Apr 2020by Franki Berry

A social media agency for the travel industry is offering free training webinars during the coronavirus crisis. 

Bruce Martin, managing director of Ginger Juice
Bruce Martin, managing director of Ginger Juice

There are already 70 trade, BDM and sales representatives signed up for the Ginger Juice session tomorrow (15 April) at 10am via Zoom.

 

It will cover topics such as how to sell a brand, promote a product using social media and create great content.

 

Attendees can also get advice on tools, advertising and strategy.

 

Bruce Martin, managing director of Ginger Juice, said: “This will be a fun, interactive webinar for all the hard working travel sales teams out there and will hopefully get people inspired and primed for when things pick up again.

 

"The session will be interactive and travel reps will be encouraged to turn their cameras on and share their social media tips and tricks with the group.”

 

Register for the session here.

