Families of more than 50 key workers will benefit from short breaks provided, or funded, by the campaign

The Family Holiday Association (FHA) will provide more than 50 low-income Covid key workers and their families much-needed UK breaks thanks to the travel industry-led Give Them A Break fundraising campaign.

The campaign was launched in June last year by volunteers from across the industry keen to help provide holidays and discounts for key workers to honour their efforts during the Covid crisis.



Discount offers came in from several holiday brands and operators, including Intrepid Travel, Tui, Travel Republic and Teletext Holidays, while a public fundraiser raised more than £27,000.



The fundraising efforts will allow the FHA to provide much-needed UK breaks for more than 50 low-income key workers, it was confirmed this week after the campaign was handed over to the FHA.



"This has never been more important than over the past year when so many care assistants, delivery drivers and other key workers have been working flat out to keep the country running, but often don’t earn enough to take any kind of holiday," said Give Them A Break and the FHA in a statement.



FHA research has long highlighted the value of short breaks; 83% of families impacted by mental health issues says they have seen an improvement following a break.



Meanwhile, 62% of families says they do more together after a break than they did before; school attendance has also improved for 85% of families for whom this was an issue after a break.