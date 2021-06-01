Travel leaders have called for fixed dates and certainty of an imminent resumption of transatlantic travel between the UK and the US, not more taskforces.

Grant Shapps will oversee a new taskforce exploring how UK-US travel can resume safely, which is expected to be announced as part of a new Atlantic Charter on Thursday (10 June).



Boris Johnson and Joe Biden will meet ahead of the G7 summit (11-13 June) to discuss a variety of key issues including the pandemic, climate change and travel.



The Atlantic Charter will feature a "principled commitment" to open up travel between the UK and the US "as soon as possible".



However, the proposal was given a lukewarm welcome by travel on Thursday, with travel leaders calling for a more certain and immediate commitment to reopening UK-US travel.



Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss said that while the creation of an Atlantic travel taskforce recognised the importance of the UK-US travel corridor and was a first step towards reopening the skies, the absence of a "definitive timeframe" meant it fell short of providing airlines, businesses and consumers with "much-needed clarity".



"We urge prime minister Boris Johnson and president Biden to use the G7 summit to move the US to the UK’s ’green list’ and repeal the 212F proclamation for UK travellers to the US immediately, and no later than the 4 July," said Weiss.



He said the UK and US’s "world-leading" vaccination programmes had created an opportunity to open up travel between two "low-risk" countries will protecting public health.



"Vaccinated travellers to and from the UK should be free from testing and quarantine, consistent with the approach taken by the US and the EU, enabling trade, travel and free movement to resume," he added.



"Restrictions on transatlantic travel are costing the UK £23 million each day and, despite one of the highest vaccination rates globally, the UK is now falling behind the EU’s reopening. For global Britain to be seen as the best place to do business, visit and invest, the UK government must act immediately to safely reopen the skies.”