Travel must be given sector-specific “restart grants”, the government has been told.

The plea was part of the Save Future Travel Coalition’s submission to the government’s Global Travel Taskforce. The Coalition comprises 15 travel organisations including Abta, Aito, Clia and TTNG.

A spokesperson said: “The Coalition highlighted the lack of sector-specific grants support in England tailored at the devastating impact of constraints on trade in the international travel sector, and the disparity in financial support when compared to other sectors, other parts of the UK and other countries.”

The letter urges the government to consider a sector-specific restart grants scheme for travel to correct this imbalance.

It said any further extensions to restrictions on international travel, either across the industry or for parts of it, must be matched “with adequate schemes of financial support”.



The Coalition has met weekly to share ideas and coordinate messaging and activities on the restart of international travel.



