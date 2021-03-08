Test centres within the airports will offer both PCR and antigen screening for passengers travelling for essential purposes.

Tests are pre-booked and results for PCR testing returned within 24 hours, while antigen screening takes 15 minutes.

PCR testing, costing £80, is done via a park-and-test method in airport car parks. Rapid antigen tests take place within the terminal and costs £55. Both are available now at Aberdeen and will be offered at Glasgow from 27 March.

Appointments for either method are made through the airports’ individual websites, which also link to latest government travel advice.

Mark Johnston, AGS chief operating officer, said: “Although many air services have been grounded throughout the pandemic, our airports have remained open to support critical services including Highlands and Islands routes, essential oil and gas operations and vital hub connectivity for key workers.

“The introduction of these on-site testing facilities will not only provide passengers travelling for essential purposes with a quick and convenient service, they will hopefully play a crucial role in the safe resumption of wider domestic and international travel in the weeks and months ahead.”

Plans are also underway to introduce testing capacity at Southampton, which, with Glasgow and Aberdeen, is owned by AGS Airports.