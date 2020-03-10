In a statement, managing director Andy Stark said it was “temporarily suspending the commission gateway”.

“This week it became apparent that the FCO advice against all but essential travel for 30 days would impact booking cancellations for many Global Travel Group members,” he said.



“As a result, the commission profile for the vast majority of Global members continues to change dramatically, with many members falling into a negative balance position, and ultimately owing monies to Global.”



“The temporary policy is intended to future proof the business, mitigate the impact of this extremely challenging situation and continuing to protect as many Global members as possible.



“We understand that this will not be news that is easy to take for some members, but trust that they understand that the decision has not been taken lightly or without deep consideration, and is part of Global’s effort to mitigate the impact of this extremely challenging situation we all find ourselves in.”