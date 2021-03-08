Francesca Mendola has been promoted to director of GTC's global account management team

Global Travel Collection has strengthened its senior team with two internal promotions as part of its post-pandemic growth and recovery strategy.

Francesca Mendola will step up to direct the group’s global account management team, overseeing the growth and retention of its network of independent agents in the UK.



Alexandra Habuc, meanwhile, has been appointed human resources director; she will be tasked with building support and development channels available to members.



GTC grew its pool of independent agents by more than a quarter last year to around 120, and is aiming to grow at a similar rate this year.

Its brands include Protravel International, Tzell Travel and Colletts Travel.