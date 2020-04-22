This includes for the Global Travel Group, Travel Republic, Travelbag, Netflights, Sunmaster brands.



Refunds are being processed in departure date order on a rolling weekly basis, and the brands have begun to communicate expected payment dates to their customers and agent partners.

Payments will start being made week commencing 4 May (for those who were due to depart week commencing 22nd March).



Dnata Travel Group chief executive John Bevan said: “This has been an exceptionally challenging period for our organisation.

"I would like to apologise to our clients and travel partners and thank them for their patience, and praise our people for their incredible efforts behind the scenes while we have worked to re-set our organisation to cope with the crisis.

"We have been working extremely hard to bring customers home, and transitioning our team and processes from handling large volumes of new bookings to a sudden mass of cancellations.

"Never has a crisis in the history of our industry reversed entire organisations in a matter of days, and never have bookings literally dried up.



“We’re now in a position to make these overdue payments and start looking to the future.

"The significant volume of refund queries and requests we have received means that it will take time to work through the backlog, so we want to thank all of our customers and agent partners in advance for their continued forbearance.”



The company added customers who accepted a Refund Credit Note can "rest assured those remain valid as per the terms and conditions".