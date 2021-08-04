The announcement saw Austria, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia moved to the green list and Georgia, La Reunion, Mayotte and Mexico demoted to the red list.

Meanwhile, Qatar, UAE, India and Bahrain were given amber list status, which means arrivals to the UK will no longer have to quarantine in hotels at significant expense.

However, many travellers will still have to self-isolate for 10 days at home or at a designated location, even if they are fully vaccinated.

According to data from the Dnata Travel Group-owned Gold Medal, booking value for the company’s Pure Luxury brand is, on average, 44% higher than it was in July.

The operator also saw an "immediate spike" in enquiries and bookings on Thursday morning (5 August).

The first booking taken that day was for a new year break in Dubai for £25,000.

A third of the bookings taken in the following 24 hours were for departure in August 2021.