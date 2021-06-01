Gold Medal's Little Book of Incredible Journeys features more than 30 itineraries

Gold Medal has released the first digital-only Little Book of Incredible Journeys mini-brochure for agents under its new single brand.

The operator, which is part of dnata, has published the 44-page downloadable guide featuring more than 30 trips under the strapline “more than just a holiday”.

The itineraries combine multiple destinations, modes of transport, touring styles and experiences across Latin America, US and Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australasia.

Options include complex tailor-made journeys, multi-centres, round-the-world trips, escorted and independent tours, small group adventures, rail and self-drive.

Kerry Gallagher, Gold Medal’s marketing director, said: “After such limited travel opportunities over the last 12 months, customers are craving an adventure and looking to resume travel with a bang.

“We’re delighted to be able to make our new Little Book of Incredible Journeys available to agents so they can make those dreams come true. We know they’ll find plenty in there to inspire their customers and make their next trip truly incredible.”

All itineraries featured in the mini-brochure are priced from four regional UK airports to further support agents across the country.

An 11-day Eastern & Oriental Express Adventure from Singapore to Bangkok, departing in March 2022, is priced from £5,299pp including flights with Turkish Airlines from Gatwick.

The publication is also backed up by a range of social media tools including offers, topical content videos and tips for agents to share with clients.

Little Book of Incredible Journeys can be downloaded from Gold Medal’s website (goldmedal.co.uk) or through its Facebook account (@GoldMedalAgents).