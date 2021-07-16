The ship had been “arrested” at the Kent port on Thursday (15 July) under the instruction of Star Clippers as part of a dispute between Star Clippers and the Croatian shipyard Brodosplit.

But the situation has now been resolved and Golden Horizon was due to depart on its Long Weekend cruise on Friday afternoon.

Maddie Taylor, Tradewind Voyages’ marketing manager, told TTG that Golden Horizon had been given the go-ahead to leave Dover at around 2pm.

She added that all guests on board would now be travelling on an “all-inclusive” basis including a “free bar”.