Westoe Travel director Graeme Brett told TTG there had been a rush in custom following the 12 December general election. “We now have a clear election result and hopefully that should mean politics will stop interfering with people’s travel plans.”



Gemma Antrobus, owner of Haslemere Travel, tweeted on Thursday (2 January) morning clients were waiting at the door for the agency to open.

“We had really positive first trading day of the year," she told TTG. "We are not waiting for anything – Christmas has been and gone, the general election has been and gone, Brexit will happen.



“We have had so many years of watching and waiting; people want to get back to normality and people who held off last year are now thinking they won’t hold off another year.”



Lance Fougere, senior travel consultant at Baldwins Travel in Tunbridge Wells, described the start of peaks as “manic”. “I think 2020 will be a good year – I have a good feeling," he said.