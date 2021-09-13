Prenetics, which provides tests at Heathrow and counts Virgin Atlantic and Carnival Cruise Line among its travel clients, is set to merge with Hong Kong’s Artisan Acquisition Corp, creating combined equity value running to US $1.7 billion.



The deal is due to be completed in Q1 2022.



Together, Prenetics and Artisan say they hope "disrupt and decentralise" the global healthcare industry, valuing the opportunity at in excess of US $1.3 billion.



It is the latest indication of the huge value inherent in the global Covid testing market, with most travellers now obliged to take multiple tests to travel.