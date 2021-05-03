Halo's PCR spit test has been approved by the UK government

The government has approved a saliva-based PCR test that dispenses with the need for throat and nose swabs.

The spit test from biotechnology firm Halo includes door-to-door courier and pick-up, 24-hour test analysis and app-based results and verification. It is priced at £89 per test, with a double Day 2 and 8 package available.

Halo tests are analysed using robotics to examine a saliva sample for genes only present in Covid-19. Results are verified at London’s Imperial College.

Following the test, users can track its progress via the Halo app before results are uploaded. Users also receive a secure verification certificate which can be downloaded, printed or stored as proof of test.

Jonathan Biles, Halo founder and chief executive, said: “With our new Day 2 and 8 test service, we will provide British travellers with a painless, safe, reliable and cost-effective way to approach travel.”

He added: “We are seeing too many companies launch Covid testing services that take advantage of the British love of travel and then abuse that trust by delivering a second-rate service at inflated prices.”