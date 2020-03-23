Sources told The Sunday Telegraph that plans to offer a cash bailout are in the pipeline as the public become frustrated with credit notes instead of refunds.

The plans include a guarantee from government that Atol-protected credit notes from agents will be protected if the supplier collapses, the Sunday Telegraph said.

Proposals are reportedly being ­finalised by transport secretary Grant Shapps and secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy (BEIS) Alok Sharma, after Andy ­Cohen, head of Atol, green ticked the idea.

This comes as Abta launches a campaign calling for changes to Package Travel Regulations (PTRs), which include an extension to the 14-day refund rule in the face of mass cancellations.