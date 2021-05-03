Newquay airport was one of the most affected by the pandemic

Newquay airport was one of the most affected by the pandemic

UK airports were given £65 million as part of a government support package in the last financial year, new figures show.

Details of the Airport and Ground Operators Support Scheme were revealed the day after a parliamentary debate in which specific support for agents was refused.

The airport scheme was announced in November, with cash covering the 2020/2021 financial year. The scheme is being extended until September.

Transport minister Robert Courts said another £21.8 million had been paid to ground handlers.

Airports are regarded as essential infrastructure even though many have few passenger flights. Many are needed for air traffic control, emergencies and often support services such as coastguard and police helicopters.

Under the rules, no single operator can receive more than £30 million unless parliament approves.