The Environmental Audit Committee is seeking responses by 3 September in a probe to determine how the aviation and shipping sectors can best achieve zero emissions.

The EAC said: “Shipping and aviation together make up 10% of UK greenhouse gas emissions and decarbonising these sectors will play a key role in achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

“Aviation is set to be the largest emitting sector by 2050 on current trends, while the International Maritime Organization (IMO) warns that carbon emissions from shipping – responsible for transporting 80% of the world’s trade – are projected to increase by up to 50% above 2018 levels by 2050 if no action is taken.”

The UK government aims for aviation to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and for maritime net zero to be achieved "as soon as possible".

Among the questions the industries are asked to consider are:

How can operational efficiencies cut emissions and how quickly?

How close are zero carbon aviation fuels to being introduced?

What new technologies are being developed to cut emissions and when will they be introduced?

How effective are global offsetting schemes for airlines?

How should the UK legally define ownership of aviation and shipping emissions?

EAC chair Philip Dunne MP said: “Aviation and shipping make up 10% of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions. As we get back to normal after the pandemic, we must find ways to support the aviation and shipping sectors while drastically reducing their carbon footprint; it won’t be plain sailing but failure to do so will never see net zero Britain take off.



“International shipping transports more than 80% of global trade, and if no action is taken, its emissions could double by 2050. There are bold ambitions – unveiled by government only last week – for new technology to lower our share of international aviation’s carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

“We are inviting written evidence submissions to guide our inquiry and would encourage anyone concerned about these issues to consider making a contribution.”

