The government has published its Covid-19 passenger charter, with aviation and maritime minister Robert Courts warning people to expect significant differences to the travel experience this summer.

The charter was one of the Global Travel Taskforce’s main recommendations to government with regards to the resumption of international travel; it has been designed to serve as a clear and accessible source of information for passengers, outlining their rights and responsibilities.



It covers what to do in the event of travel plans changing, what they are entitled to, what expectations they should have of travel providers, and what their responsibilities are as travellers.



Robert Courts, aviation and maritime minister, said: "If you are heading abroad this summer, you need to be aware that travel will be different, and prepare accordingly.

"That’s why we have developed the Passenger Covid-19 Charter to simply set out the steps passengers should consider taking as we start to holiday once again with greater confidence."