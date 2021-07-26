Government plans to create "amber watchlist" of countries at risk of moving from the amber list to the red list have reportedly been abandoned.
It comes after prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday (2 August) said he wanted "simple" and "user-friendly rules" in regards to travel during the pandemic.
His comments came during a visit to Airbus’s new headquarters in Stevenage on Monday (2 August), just a day after chancellor Rishi Sunak called for a further easing of travel rules.
The BBC, citing "government sources", reports that no new categories will be added to the traffic light system this week, with a review due in the coming days.
The amber watchlist would have warned people when a destination was at risk of a sudden shift from amber to red, which would require UK nationals and residents to quarantine in a hotel – at their own cost of £1,750 – upon their return to the country.
According to The Guardian, Johnson dropped the plans after a cabinet revolt and backlash from the travel industry, which warned the proposal would hit confidence in travel to amber destinations such as Spain and Greece.