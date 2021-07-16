James Brown’s petition was signed by more than 16,000 people, and stressed the delta variant would likely further delay a resumption of international travel.



"Travel is always going to be the last thing to be released," said Brown. "We need aviation to survive, please help us keep our industry alive."



Petitions lodged via the official UK Parliament petitions portal require a written response from government if they receive more than 10,000 signatures.



And in a written response, the Treasury – while acknowledging the challenges the sector owing to Covid-19 – said it felt its current approach to the furlough scheme "struck a balance between encouraging employees back to work, supporting the economy and protecting incomes".



The response highlighted what the Treasury described as an "unprecedented package of measures" to support firms, including schemes to raise cash and flexibility with regards to tax bills.



Additionally, it said it had made £11 billion available to the sector through loan guarantees, the Covid Corporate Financing Facility and grants for research and development.