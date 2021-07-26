The Joint Biosecurity Centre, which advises the government on the risks of travel and sets the UK’s overall Covid threat, has been without a director-general since June, The Guardian reports.

Clare Gardiner’s details were removed from the JBC website in mid-June and no successor has been appointed.

Sources told the newspaper recruitment for a replacement was at an advanced stage.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson told TTG: “The JBC is part of the UK Health Security Agency and is led professionally by the chief executive.



“The former director general has returned as planned to a role in national security. The JBC continues to operate routinely under robust interim arrangements.



“A formal open competitive recruitment process has concluded and the new DG will be announced imminently.”

Boris Johnson will take the JBC’s advice when he gives an update on the traffic lights system later this week.