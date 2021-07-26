The Joint Biosecurity Centre, which advises the government on the risks of travel and sets the UK’s overall Covid threat, has been without a director-general since June, The Guardian reports.

Clare Gardiner’s details were removed from the JBC website in mid-June and no successor has been appointed.

Sources told the newspaper recruitment for a replacement was at an advanced stage.

Boris Johnson will take the JBC’s advice when he gives an update on the traffic lights system later this week